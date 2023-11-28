Home

Entertainment

Animal Pre-Release Event: Rashmika Mandanna on Deepfake Videos, ‘If I Choose to Speak Up…’

Animal Pre-Release Event: Rashmika Mandanna on Deepfake Videos, ‘If I Choose to Speak Up…’

Rashmika Mandanna spoke up about the ongoing Deepfake controversy at pre-release event on Animal in Hyderabad.

Animal Pre-Release Event: Rashmika Mandanna on Deepfake Videos, 'If I Choose to Speak Up...'

DeepFake Row: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ranbir Kapoor, will be released on December 1. The team flew down to Hyderabad for the pre-release event on Monday night. The cast was accompanied by superstar Mahesh Babu and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. During the event, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about the ongoing DeepFake controversy. For the unversed, She was among the first actors from India whose morphing video went viral a while back.

Trending Now

Rashmika Mandanna on DeepFake Video

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about a recent deepfake video and called out where her face was morphed into that of an influencer. “Deepfakes have been around for a while and we’ve normalised them but it isn’t okay. I always wondered who would even care if I chose to speak up and point out that it isn’t okay. So, I’m glad people from across the film industry have supported me. I understand now how important it is to speak up. I want to urge women to take the help they need when it happens, ” she said.

You may like to read

Earlier in one of the press meets, she said, “So many people came and supported from South industry, North industry. It made me realise that this does not have to be normalised. It made me feel safe, and secure. So I want to tell all girls out there that this is not normal. When something is affecting you, you don’t have to keep quiet. When you take a stand, people will support you. It’s a good country that we live in.”

The debate around deep fakes on social media has returned in the wake of incidents involving Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol. Recently, Alia Bhatt has been the focus of a deepfake video in which her features have been added to the original film of a different lady. The woman may be seen gesturing on camera in the edited clip.

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Her Morphed Video:

“I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna plays Geetanjali Singh in the movie Animal, who is the wife of Arjan Vailly Singh (Ranbir Singh), the main character. Based on the teaser, she essays the role of the wife, of a toxic man who is dealing with a great deal of childhood trauma brought on by his father. Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi have significant parts in the movie in addition to Rashmika and Ranbir.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.