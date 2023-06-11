Home

Entertainment

Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Slays in Blood-Soaked Action Drama, Watch

Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Slays in Blood-Soaked Action Drama, Watch

Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor is slaying in his never-seen-before avatar in blood-soaked action drama. Watch

Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Slays in Blood-Soaked Action Drama, Watch

Animal Pre-Teaser: Animal pre-teaser is out and it is going to be one of the craziest cinematic experiences. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor is much awaited because of its talented cast. After the success of Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar there has been a lot of buzz about Ranbir’s fierce avatar in Animal. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga had already claimed at the time of Kabir Singh that his next film is going to be more violent. The lead actor’s bulky look holding an axe in the poster indicated some heavy-duty action. The pre-teaser of the movie is going to make cinephiles and fans go bonkers.

CHECK OUT ANIMAL’S PRE-TEASER HERE:

You may like to read

RANBIR KAPOOR GOES DEADLY IN ANIMAL

The pre-teaser video starts with masked men in matching black and white waist-coat and pants and tie paired with white shirts holding axes. A long-haired bearded man takes his axe and starts beating up all his opponents aggressively. In the end the upper half of his face and eyes are revealed and audiences get to see a glimpse of Ranbir. Earlier, in 2021 the announcement video of Animal was released where Ranbir’s voice says in the background, “Papa, agle janam me aap mera beta banna fir dekhna main aapko kaise pyaar karta hoon aur seekhna aap. Kyuki uske agle janam me wapas main beta aur aap Papa. Tab na Papa, apni tarah se pyaar karna, meri tarah se nahi. Aap samajh rahe ho na Papa. Bas aap samajh lo to kaafi hai (Papa, in the next life you be my son and then learn from me how to love your child. Because in the next life again you will be my Dad. Then, you love me the way you like. You are getting me Papa. If you understand, then that’s more than enough.)”

Animal releases on August 11, 2023. The film is set to clash with Sunny Deol Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God – 2.

For more updates on Animal teaser and Ranbir Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.