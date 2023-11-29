Home

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt’s Involvement in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Gangster Drama

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie Animal is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023. Here's how Alia Bhatt helped Ranbir is tough scenes.

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Alia Bhatt Supporting Him Taking With Intense Scenes In Animal Shoot 'I was Nervous as an Actor'

Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines ever since the trailer of Animal was released. The film is a debut collaboration of Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Ranbir for his Animal. The actor has impressed the audience with his jaw-dropping performance in his dominating male character in the film. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. Advance booking of the gangster drama is also now available. The action-thriller features aggressive and violent scenes from the movie. But do you know who assisted the actor in performing all of the intense parts? Ranbir, in an interview, mentioned his wife, Alia Bhatt for supporting him during the intense scenes.

Here’s How Alia Bhatt was involved in Animal

In a video shared on Reddit, Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by Bobby Deol for a short interview. Ranbir said he was anxious about taking up aggressive and intense scenes in the movie Animal. In the short video, the actor said, “Alia and I speak so much about each other’s work. I really respect her as an artist and I really respect her mind and how she thinks. Every scene or every day when I going to shoot the film, I would discuss it with her and she has helped me with so many scenes. She has helped me with scenes where I was scared as an actor that ‘Is it sounding too wrong?”

Ranbir mentioned in the conversation that he has taken up an intense film as Animal before. He further added, “I have never pushed the boundaries so much as a character. I have always tried to portray goodness on the screen. She played that barometer, saying, ‘Listen it is fine. It’s a character and it makes sense. There is an idea and thought behind it.’ She has been a strong support when this film is concerned.”

All about Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Film

The movie Animal is the directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is only the third film of Sandeep’s direction after starring Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh and Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. Animal features prominent actors like Anil Kapoor as Ranbir’s father, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, who will be featured in the upcoming movie. Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead role with his fierce dominating persona shown in the trailer. Ranbir’s character is portrayed in the trailer as a protective and obsessed son who just wants to be loved by his father. He is shown killing people who harm his father. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023, and will be released in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

