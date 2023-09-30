Home

Ranbir Kapoor’s Cinematic Charisma From Boy-Next-Door to Anti-Hero: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal teaser is winning accolades from movie buffs. The actor’s anti-hero avatar in the upcoming action-thriller is being loved by his fans. In-spite of his versatility, Ranbir has often been tagged as the boy-next-door or romantic hero because of his persona. The Animal actor’s dance sequences and romantic scenes with female co-stars make him an ideal chocolaty hero in Bollywood’s masala rom coms. However, his risk-taking ability in movies like Rockstar, Barfi, Sanju, Jagga Jasoos and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva showcase his range as an artist. Ranbir made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s unusual romantic-drama Saawariya.

RANBIR KAPOOR BROKE STEREOTYPES WITH SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’S SAAWARIYA

Despite the box office fate of the film due to clash with Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om in Diwali 2007, Ranbir was hailed as the future superstar of Hindi cinema. Although Sonam Kapoor also made her debut with Saawariya after being an assistant to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Black along with Ranbir, the latter stole the show. Apart from his goofy gestures and energetic dance moves, the much talked about towel scene created a rage. There was a similar scene in late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s Bobby but it got overshadowed by Dimple Kapadia’s polka dotted crop-top and bikini inspired from the American comic series The Archies. Ranbir broke stereotypes in the song Jab Se Tere Naina which came under censor board’s scanner due to partial nudity. The track was unique as it showed a male protagonist singing for his love interest while depicting his emotional and physical vulnerability. The actor later went on to play romantic lead in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

RANBIR KAPOOR CREATES RAGE WITH HIS BEASTLY AVATAR IN ANIMAL

Ranbir’s romantic youth-oriented films were in contrast to Dev Anand, Rishi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan’s larger-than-life cinema. Contrary to Hrithik Roshan’s machismo and Super heroic image, Ranbir catered to the regular millenials and their aspirations towards life, career, family and relationships. His characters were flawed and confused about their motive in life. The same helped him in getting into the skin of the character in movies like Barfi, Jagga Jasoos and Sanju. In Animal Ranbir plays a son who has been subject to a toxic upbringing by his abusive father. The film is surely going to have divided reactions coming from movie critics and audiences over glorifying toxic masculinity and vice-versa. Due to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s bashing of negative reviews of Kabir Singh, Animal will surely create both positive and negative hype. The two-minute, twenty-six seconds teaser of the film depicts Ranbir’s journey from a decent looking gentleman to a beast who unleashes wrath on his enemies. His scenes with Anil Kapoor portraying the abusive father showcase his intensity and depth as an artist.

RANBIR KAPOOR’S ANIMAL COULD BE A CHARACTER STUDY FOR CINEPHILES

Cinephiles have the right to judge Animal on the basis of violence, abuse, toxicity and other cinematic liberties. However, the first look posters and teaser of the film have assured about powerful performances and an interesting character study of not just Ranbir but Anil, Rashmika and Bobby Deol as well. A film like Joker or Oppenheimer may not be ethically acceptable to all, but the purpose of art is also to introduce society to the unknown and uncomfortable truths. Just like his lover boy roles, Animal would unravel Ranbir’s ability to transcend into any complex character with utmost artistic finesse.

Animal will be releasing on December 1, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

