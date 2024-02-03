Home

Animal: Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence on Criticism on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film, ‘You Can’t Tell…’

Animal: Rashmika Mandanna finally opens up Sandeep Reddy Vanga's vengeful actioner and how she and the entire team knew it would have mixed conversations.

Rashmika Mandanna’s film Animal has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever. In addition to being a box office hit, the film’s subject matter has generated a lot of conversation and attention lately. Although a large portion of the audience enjoyed the movie, some expressed their disapproval of it due to its depiction of violence and mistreatment of women, with many celebrities joining the chorus. Rashmika Mandanna opened up about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film and how it created controversy during an interview with Hindustan Times.

Everything has been discussed, including the violence, the protagonist’s i.e. Ranbir Kapoor’s aggressiveness, and the treatment. Rashmika Mandanna claimed that the crew was prepared to face it. She said, “We always knew that it would have mixed conversations, and honestly, I’m really happy about it because everyone’s opinion and perspectives are different.”

Mandanna added, “We always knew that it would have mixed conversations, and honestly, I’m really happy about it because everyone’s opinions and perspectives are different. You can’t tell everyone to think the same thing or expect everyone to think something in a certain way.”

“People have their own opinions. And I’m really glad that a film like Animal had different sorts of conversations happening. I was really happy about it, and I’m sure the team was also. You are not everyone’s cup of tea as an actor, but it’s always interesting to know what kind of tea they prefer,” she concluded.

Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Headstrong’ Geetanjali in Animal

Talking about her character in Animal, Rashmika believed that it might be extremely demanding for an actress to play the headstrong role of Geetanjali. She emphasized that she would characterize it as emotionally uplifting rather than emotionally exhausting. Mandanna thought it fascinating to play a strong-willed, real-to-self female character who is honest. Mandanna is grateful to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for creating the situations, bringing them to life, and giving her the chance to portray such complex characters. She also acknowledged how uncommon it is to get the opportunity to play parts with such depth.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Projects

Rashmika Mandanna will play the lead role in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava, a historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, opposite Vicky Kaushal. Yesubai Bhonsale is portrayed by Mandanna, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. The movie would feature Neil Chandramohan Bhoopalam as a Mughal prince.

She is also getting ready to play Srivalli again in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-awaited follow-up to the thrilling story Pushpa: The Rise from 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and other notable actors in important parts, is slated for an Independence Day release.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.