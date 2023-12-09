Home

Animal: Rashmika Mandanna Defends Her Character Gitanjali in Sandeep Reddy’s Violent Drama: ‘Some of Her Actions…’

Rashmika Mandanna's character Gitanjali in Animal garnered mixed reviews from the audience. Here's what the actress shared her take on it.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her film Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial has currently surpassed a major milestone with its box office collection. Rashmika, who portrayed Ranbir Kapoor’s wife in the film, recently opened up about her character. She penned down a heartful note for her role and explained what makes ‘Gitanjali’ so special in the film.

Taking to the X handle, Rashmika wrote, “If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw..” While her character received varied reviews, some reviews questioned Gitanjali’s actions. Rashmika reflected on her director’s perspective, stating, ” At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions. And I remember my director telling me – this was their story. Ranvijay’s & Gitanjali’s… it was their love and passion, their families and their lives – this is who they are.”

Rashmika further added, “In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain – Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe. She was the rock that weathered all the storms. She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out. Happy one week to us #Animal team,” she further defended her character from the film.”

Rashmika Mandanna on Gitanjali’s Role in Animal

Gitanjali 🤍🕊️🌿 If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. ✨ She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw.. 🌻

At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions..

And I remember my director… pic.twitter.com/WmzR5srkFx — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 8, 2023

Recently, Animal landed in a new controversy, after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan slammed the film for its ‘justification of violence and misogyny is shameful.’. Ranjan said, “Cinema is a mirror to society. We have all grown up watching films. Cinema has a great deal of influence in society, especially among the youth. Nowadays, some films are coming, like Kabir (Singh), Pushpa and now this film, Animal. My daughter and a bunch of other children were watching the film. They cried and left the theatre at halftime. The film’s justification of violence and misogyny is shameful.”

Animal features a troubled father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor who plays Balbir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor as his son Ranvijay Singh aka Vijay. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

