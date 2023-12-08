Home

Animal Sets MASSIVE Box Office Record For Ranbir Kapoor, Beats Sanju in 8 Days to Become His Highest-Grossing Film – Check Detailed Collection Analysis

Animal Box Office Collection Day 8: Beats Sanju to Become Highest-Grossing Film of Ranbir Kapoor's Career. Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of The Sandeep Reddy Vanga Directorial Here.

Animal beats Sanju at Box Office on Day 8

Animal beats Sanju at Box Office: Animal has done the unthinkable for Ranbir Kapoor. The film has now dethroned Sanju as the highest-grossing film for the actor. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial which is receiving a lot of criticism for being misogynist, has exceeded the benchmark of Rs 350 crore nett at the domestic Box Office. Most films don’t achieve this number even in their lifetime worldwide gross collection.

After its eight-day run in India, Animal has collected in the range of Rs 353-355 crore nett which is both fantastic and appreciatory, simply because it has come so far despite all the negative chatter on social media around it. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in important roles. All the actors in the film seem to have gained a newfound popularity from Animal and that seems to be translating into numbers at the Box Office. As per early estimates from our sources, Animal has collected in the range of Rs 15-17 crore nett on Friday, taking the total of eight days to around Rs 355 crore nett. The actual figures will be updated by Saturday morning.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Animal After 8 Days – nett collection:

Friday: Rs 63.8 crore

Saturday: Rs 66.27 crore

Sunday: Rs 71.46 crore

Monday: Rs 43.96 crore

Tuesday: Rs 37.47 crore

Wednesday: Rs 30.39 crore

Thursday: Rs 24.23 crore

Friday: Rs 15-17 crore

Total: Rs 352.58-354.58 crore

It took Animal just eight days to finally remove Sanju, the 2018 hit film, from the top. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial collected a total of Rs 342.57 crore nett in its lifetime run in India. Sanju had to run for around eight weeks to gain this number while Animal has gone beyond that in its first week itself.

Check The Week-Wise Box Office Breakup of Sanju from 2018 – nett collection (India)

Week 1: Rs 202.51 crore Week 2: Rs 92.67 crore Week 3: Rs 31.62 crore Week 4: Rs 10.48 crore Week 5: Rs 3.94 crore Week 6: Rs 1.03 crore Week 7+8: Rs 0.32 crore Total: Rs 342.57 crore

Animal is now staring at a hugely successful second weekend which is expected to end with Rs 500 crore club. The film will be touching the benchmark by the end of Sunday and that will make it only the fourth Bollywood film ever to achieve that. Interestingly, all three Hindi films which shine in the club were released earlier this year.

Check The List of Bollywood Films in The Rs 500 Crore Club at Indian Box Office – nett collection

Jawan: Rs 640.25 crore Pathaan: Rs 543.09 crore Gadar 2: Rs 525.7 crore

Animal will next be dethroning Rajinikanth’s Jailer which collected Rs 348.55 crore nett in its lifetime run in India. It will then be looking at surpassing Dangal‘s Rs 387.38 crore to become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. After this weekend, the target would be to beat Gadar 2 which collected Rs 525.7 crore nett in its overall run in the domestic market. And with the kind of pace this film is maintaining at the Box Office, all these targets look like a cakewalk. Isn’t it?

What are your expectations with its lifetime numbers? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Animal!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.