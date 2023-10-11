Home

Entertainment

Animal Song ‘Hua Main’: Ranbir Kapoor – Rashmika Mandanna’s Romance, Lip Kisses And Chemistry Will Set Your Screen on Fire, watch

Animal Song ‘Hua Main’: Ranbir Kapoor – Rashmika Mandanna’s Romance, Lip Kisses And Chemistry Will Set Your Screen on Fire, watch

Animal Song 'Hua Main' is a romantic track with the sizzling chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor - Rashmika Mandanna. Watch

Animal Song 'Hua Main' Ranbir Kapoor - Rashmika Mandanna's Romance, Lip Kisses And Chemistry Will Set Your Screen on Fire, watch

Animal Song Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor – Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic song ‘Hua Main’ from Animal has a lot of chemistry. From back-to-back lip kisses to a wedding on the snow-capped mountains and a stay inside a plane, Hua Main has everything to offer. The first track of the much-awaited gangster drama film was released on Wednesday morning, October 11. The romantic track has been composed by the music band Jam8, sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam, and written by Manoj Muntashir. The song will definitely set your screens on fire.

Trending Now

You may like to read

The song starts with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna sitting in front of Rashmika’s family. When they take out their anger in front of them, the couple starts kissing each other on the lips. Then their plane journey starts, Ranbir-Rashmika make love, fly a private jet together and reach on the snow-capped mountain for their temple wedding.

Apart from Rashmika and Ranbir, Animal movie features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles.



Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, the film is all set to release on December 1. It will be clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Sandeep, who also directed Kabir Singh said in an interview, “These guys are calling Kabir Singh a violent film, I want to tell them I will show them what a violent film will be”. So, here it is! Animal will be released on December 1, 2023, in theatres near you in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES