Home

Entertainment

Animal Star Ranbir Kapoor Wasn’t Comfortable With ‘Superstar’ Tag, Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga: ‘Ye Nikal Do’

Animal Star Ranbir Kapoor Wasn’t Comfortable With ‘Superstar’ Tag, Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga: ‘Ye Nikal Do’

In his latest interview, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about that one thing that Ranbir Kapoor refused to do during Animal.

Animal Star Ranbir Kapoor Wasn't Comfortable With 'Superstar' Tag, Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Ye Nikal Do'

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have forged a new friendship with the success of their latest film Animal. In his latest interview now, the director gave an example of the actor’s humility and mentioned an incident during the shoot of the film. While speaking to a YouTube channel, SRV remembered the time when Ranbir was absolutely uncomfortable being tagged as a ‘superstar’ in the film.

Trending Now

It is a trend in the Southern film industry to anoint every star with a title. They call Prabhas the ‘Rebel Star’, Yash, the ‘Rocking Star’ and Rajinikanth, the ‘Thalaivar’. Similarly, when Sandeep wanted to call Ranbir ‘superstar Ranbir Kapoor’ in the prints of his film, the actor didn’t agree with him. “He didn’t like it at all. I was going to place the ‘superstar’ tag in the audio teaser. He saw and he said, ‘Nahi, ye nikal do. They do it in the South but not here.’ I told him, ‘Ranbir, this is my feeling, my conviction’.”

You may like to read

Animal is going strong at the Box Office and has already emerged as one of the top Bollywood blockbusters of all time. It is the highest-grossing A-rated film in India and continues to do well at the ticket window. SRV explained how he has seen Ranbir’s movies in Hyderabad and people love his screen presence. The director mentioned that he has experienced the audience cheering for him in theatres and that appealed to him when he wanted to use that tag in front of his name.

“Through the three years we’ve worked together, that was the only thing Ranbir refused to. He never said no for anything. By the time the poster came in, I told him, “If you say no also, I am going to put it.” That is my feeling, that he is a superstar.’ He added, ‘I have seen his movies in Hyderabad and I have noticed the crowd cheer for him. I feel that only a star gets that welcome,” he reasoned his call.

While SRV wanted to make a loud gesture for Ranbir’s screen presence, the actor never agreed to the same and was never tagged as a ‘superstar’ in the final prints of Animal. He is one of the most successful and loved stars in the country. When he’s not shooting a film or promoting it, Ranbir likes to stay away from the media glare. He is not on social media either and the only time his fans and the audience can see him is during the release of a film.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.