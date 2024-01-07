Home

Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's subtle PDA at the star studded event screamed nothing but pure love and bliss - Watch viral videos!

Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Steal The Limelight With Their PDA, Fans Say 'Kya Pyaar Hai' - WATCH

Animal Success Bash: On Saturday evening, the Animal makers threw a success party for the actors and crew of the movie. The stellar cast of Animal was present for the special evening. Everyone dressed in black in keeping with the event’s theme. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Upendra Limaye, Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Siddhant Karnick, producer Bhushan Kumar, and others were among them. Ranbir Kapoor arrived with his actor wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia’s director father Mahesh Bhatt. The entire Kapoor-Bhatt clan flashed their million-dollar smiles at the camera. The four took many group photos while switching places with one another. Alia positioned herself close to Ranbir towards the end, with Neetu and Mahesh standing with each other. The actor also asked his wife to hold his arm when he posed with the entire family.

Alia Bhatt is without a doubt her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest cheerleader. The ‘Raazi‘ star made heads turn with her sizzling appearance at the success party. She wore an electric blue halter-neck gown that came with a deep neckline. Alia wore her hair down in a low ponytail with a natural makeup look and a pair of sparkling heels to complete her look for the night. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, donned a black velvet jacket with black pants and a black shirt underneath. He completed his look with a pair of uber-cool sunglasses.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Pose With Neetu And Mahesh – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In another video, Ranbir Kapoor posed for the cameras putting his arm around wifey Alia. The video has been widely circulated on social media. Their fans showered the comment section with immense love. One of the users wrote, “Hottest couple ❤️‍🔥 (sic).”

Ranbir Kapoor Holds Alia by Waist – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywood.mobi)

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia, Dino Morea, Vivek Oberoi, Viannaah Bhatia, Rasha Thadani, and Farah Khan were also spotted at the celebration.

Ranbir Kapoor played Rannvijay Singh in the film Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which centres on a tumultuous father-son relationship. After his father is the target of an assassination attempt, Singh seeks retribution. Nearly Rs 550 crore nett was made by the movie at the domestic box office. Many have criticized the movie for ‘glorifying toxic masculinity’ in the wake of Kabir Singh, although a sizable portion of the public has also given Ranbir Kapoor high marks for the role.

