Aashiqui 3 Update: Tripti Dimri Pairs Up With Kartik Aaryan for Musical Love Saga

After getting success with Animal, actress Tripti Dimri will be seen setting the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. Read the full story!

Aashiqui 3 Update: The third instalment of the beloved Aashiqui franchise will feature actor Tripti Dimri as the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan. After getting a lot of praise for Animal’s success, Tripti will be seen in this romantic musical by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu. According to a report shared by Pinkvilla, Tripti Dimri has been chosen to ignite the on-screen chemistry with Kartik Aaryan. A source closely associated with the Aashiqui 3 revealed, “Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead.”

Earlier speculations hinted at Tara Sutaria’s possible casting, especially after sightings of her and Kartik together at a Mumbai dinner sparked rumours a few months ago. However, producer Mukesh Bhatt dismissed these speculations in an interview with Times Now, stating that no actress would be considered until the music for the film is ready, emphasising the significance of music in the Aashiqui franchise.

Aashiqui 3 is slated to begin filming in the early months of 2024. Additionally, Tripti Dimri has other exciting projects lined up, including “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam” opposite Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, and “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” alongside Rajkummar Rao. The casting of Tripti promises an exciting new dynamic for the Aashiqui series, setting the stage for a much-anticipated romance on screen.

