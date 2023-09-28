Home

Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor as Gangster Surprises in a Never Seen Before ‘Bloody’ Avatar, Watch

Animal Movie Teaser Out: Ranbir Kapoor gives a big surprise to fans on his birthday with this gritty gangster thriller. Watch!

Animal Movie Teaser: On Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday, the makers of Animal have released the teaser of the film. The gangster-drama’s first teaser is 2 minutes and 26 seconds long and serves a variety of Ranbir Kapoor from the ‘bhola bachpan’ to ‘rowdy gangster’. The Animal movie will show the troubled bond of a father and son carved in blood. The film is set in the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld which leads to the protagonist turning into a psychopath. Also starring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, Animal looks like one of the best gangster movies in Bollywood.

What didn’t surprise us was actor Bobby Deol’s look in the film. He gave Baba Nirala from Aashram vibes.

Animal was scheduled to be released on 11 August 2023, but was pushed to 1 December 2023 due to pending post-production work. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages and will clash at the box office against Vicky Kaushal’s biographical drama, Sam Bahadur.

Watch Animal Teaser:

