Animal to Beat Jawan With Rs 500 Crore in 10 Days? List of All Indian Films in Rs 500 Crore Club at Domestic Box Office

Animal has hit the screens and is doing mighty well at the Box Office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has already broken some tough records and is all set to create more new ones now.

Animal beats Jawan, to enter Rs 500 crore club in 10 days

Animal is doing a fabulous business at the Box Office. After a slew of Box Office disasters in the last few years, Ranbir Kapoor has finally got a legit hit film in his name and his fans are rejoicing. It now seems they will have a bigger reason to rejoice with the film crossing the Rs 500 crore mark at the ticket window. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has shown a fantastic growth curve in the domestic market. A film’s real Box Office test happens on the first Monday and Animal has beaten so many biggies left, right, and centre with its Monday collections.

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal to cross Rs 500 crore in 10 days

The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in important roles, collected a smouldering Rs 40 crore nett on its first Monday. No other film this year could rake in this kind of humongous number on its first Monday. Not even Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2. Jawan, which stands tall as Bollywood’s highest-grossing film this year, collected Rs 32.92 crore nett on its fifth day. Animal, released on December 1 (Friday), collected Rs 39.9 crore nett on its fourth day (Monday).

Check The First Monday Business of Top 4 Bollywood Films This Year (2023):

Animal: Rs 39.9 crore Gadar 2: Rs 38.7 crore Jawan: Rs 32.92 crore Pathaan: Rs 26.5 crore

By the end of its second weekend, Animal will have crossed the coveted benchmark of Rs 500 crore in nett figures at the domestic Box Office alone. This is a huge feat for a film which enjoys criticism and appreciation in equal parts. After 10 days at the Box Office, Jawan was at Rs 440.78 crore nett with a solid collection from the South market. However, Animal is already running at Rs 241.43 crore after its 4-day run. By the end of its 10th day at the domestic Box Office, Animal would have easily entered the Rs 500 crore club. The second weekend is going to be huge for the film in a completely never-seen-before fashion for Ranbir Kapoor.

What has worked in Animal’s favour at the Box Office?

Animal is a violent film about complex relationships. It reeks of misogyny and comes with a caveat warning you against getting influenced. Despite that, the film has taken a rocking start with an unbelievable growth curve at the Box Office. One of the biggest reasons behind its success in the number game is its potential to generate a conversation. Animal has made people talk – on social media, in groups, in videos, in newsrooms and even inside theatres. Vanga has aced his game when it comes to building curiosity and using powerful performers to polarise the audience. He uses revenge, sexism, and violence as his tools to trigger the audience and make them unsettled in their places, which makes them talk. Animal doesn’t enjoy the benefit of an unparalleled and unfathomable love for a superstar like in the case of Jawan or Pathaan. Neither does it enjoy the backing of a superbly celebrated brand name like in the case of Gadar 2. All it rides on are strong performances and curiosity which have made people react – angrily, emotionally, relatably or shockingly.

Once it achieves Rs 500 crore, Animal would be the seventh film and only the fourth Bollywood film in the club.

Check The List of Top 5 Indian Films in Rs 500 Crore Club at Domestic Box Office:

Baahubali 2: Rs 1030.42 crore KGF 2: Rs 859.7 crore RRR: Rs 782.2 crore Jawan: Rs 640.25 crore Pathaan: Rs 543.09 crore Gadar 2: Rs 525.7 crore

Animal has got a good 22 days of window to go wild at the Box Office after which Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar: The Ceasefire will hit the screens to take over as the big Christmas Day releases. With this kind of pace, the Ranbir and Rashmika starrer is expected to go all big in numbers and end up its lifetime run between Rs 700-900 crore nett at the domestic Box Office. It is, though, a little early to predict its lifetime numbers. What are your expectations with its India nett numbers? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Animal!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.