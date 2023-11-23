Animal Trailer Out: Forget Horror Movies, Ranbir Kapoor Scares The Shit Out of Us With His Most Violent Avatar, Watch

Home

Animal Movie Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor gives us goosebumps in a never-seen-before avatar in the most violent movie of the year. Watch

Animal Trailer Out: The most-awaited trailer of Animal has been released today, November 23 just eight days before the theatrical release. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Arjun Singh, the obsessive lover who just needs his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor)’s attention. Ranbir has surprised us in a never-seen-before avatar. He is the most violent man in the world who can kill anyone for his father. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is no less than a horror film. It has a lot of fights, acts of revenge and blood baths that can’t be missed.

You will also experience goosebumps in between when Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol have a shirtless fight.

Ranbir as Arjun had a childhood trauma. He always wanted his father’s love which he didn’t get and that made him into this, a violent person. He doesn’t care about his wife and children, all he wants is his father’s attention even when he grows old.

After watching the trailer of Animal, we can only say you don’t need any horror film now because Ranbir Kapoor starrer is here to give you chills.

Watch the trailer of Animal here:

Animal also features Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi.

Just before the trailer release, Animal got cleared by the censor board (CBFC) as they have granted an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate. The runtime of Animal has also been revealed. The movie is for more than 3 hours, the exact time is 3 hours and 21 minutes. Interestingly, this is Ranbir’s first film in his career to get an adults-only certificate.

