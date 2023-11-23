Home

Entertainment

Animal Trailer Reactions: Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol Give Goosebumps as Bloody Dark Characters, Fans Hail Massy Actioner

Animal Trailer Reactions: Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol Give Goosebumps as Bloody Dark Characters, Fans Hail Massy Actioner

Animal Trailer Reaction: Ranbir Kapoor's face off with bloody Bobby Deol to win 'papa' Anil Kapoor's love in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's revenge drama will give you goosebumps - WATCH

Animal Trailer Reactions: Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol Give Goosebumps as Bloody Dark Characters, Fans Hail Massy Actioner

Animal Trailer Reaction: The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Animal is out and how. The 3-minute long trailer definitely sends chills down your spine. Kapoor and Bobby Deol’s raw and dark personalities will leave you gasping for the air. The movie which was supposed to be released on August 1, 2023, will now hit the big screens on December 1. In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, the massy actioner stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The trailer also gave a glimpse of other significant characters from the movie like Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Tripti Dimri.

Trending Now

Ranbir Kapoor appeared in his most glorious persona to date with a machine gun, an axe, and a knife to murder with ruthlessness. The trailer highlighted what his character has become as a result of a traumatic upbringing throughout his childhood. Animal significantly focused on Anil and Ranbir Kapoor’s father-son relationship.

You may like to read

Soon after the trailer release, Ranbir Kapoor’s fans swamped the social media handles with the reviews on the same. One of the users wrote, “#AnimalTrailer is absolutely the most violent trailer of the year that will make you want for more, DHAMAKEDAAR Trailer Of the Year….Get ready to witness the story driven violent drama with complete new avatar of #RanbirKapoor & #BobbyDeol…(sic).” Another user wrote, “#AnimalTrailer This is Mad Get ready for Unlimited Goosebumps On Dec 1st (sic).” The third user wrote, “Never underestimate Ranbir Kapoor as an actor. When he embodies the right characters, it’s game over for the rest of Bollywood. #AnimalTrailer (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “The film is all set to be released in theatres on December 1. Animal was scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed due to pending post-production work.”

Check Twitter Reactions For Animal Trailer

I understand Why Ranbir Kapoor was scared after reading the script because that was literally my first reaction to the #AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/5tpOurLzjZ — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 23, 2023

He just choked a person to death & then blew his guts out with a shotgun… look at that body language of being impatient

#RanbirKapoor #AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/UN6RLlofIY — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 23, 2023

#AnimalTrailerReview – DYNAMITE #AnimalTrailer is absolutely the most violent trailer of the year that will make you want for more, DHAMAKEDAAR Trailer Of the Year….Get ready to witness the story driven violent drama with complete new avatar of #RanbirKapoor & #BobbyDeol….… pic.twitter.com/KZ860RHrfK — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 23, 2023

BGM this is going to big bangerrrr #AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/1xEJ5hJcOu — Musugu Donga (@MusuguDhonga) November 23, 2023

This is crazy stuff. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has taken violence to the next level. Every frame and scene in #AnimalTrailer is Mass and Youth Appeal with High Male Testosterone. This scene looks like a better version of Race 3. pic.twitter.com/NY02CCaysh — praveen_Chowdary9 (@Praveen4ntr_9) November 23, 2023

Netizens laud Ranbir Kapoor’s unfiltered and fierce avatar in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.