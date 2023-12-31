Home

In a recent interview, Animal's fame Triptii Dimri opened up about how Ranbir Kapoor helped her while doing an intimate scene in the movie. Read to know more.

Triptii Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor

Triptii Dimri has gained massive fame ever since she starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. Despite the film being surrounded by violence and misogynistic content, the movie managed to do extremely well at the box office. Now, in an interview with News18, Triptii Dimri has opened up about scintillating chemistry and intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the film. As we approach the end of 2023, we reflect on Triptii’s reflections about collaborating with Ranbir, someone she frequently mentions having a crush on.

During an interview when Tiptii was asked about her thoughts on working with Ranbir, and about her admiration and infatuation towards him, the actress responded, “I was so nervous around him (laughs). I only told him that he’s my favourite actor.” Dimri also said that Ranbir is an extremely supportive co-actor, especially while doing the intimacy shoot for the song Phle Bhi Main.

The actress further added, “It helps when you have a co-actor you can count on so much. You’ve to be comfortable performing those scenes. Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) sir, Ranbir and the DOP told me, ‘Every time you’re uncomfortable, you just have to let us know and we’ll make sure that that you don’t’.”

The Bulbbul and Qala continued and said, “It’s really important that you’re in an environment where people respect you as a person, your choices and what you’re doing at that particular moment and make it only about that and not anything else.”

At the age of 29, she further disclosed that she experienced no discomfort and did not feel the necessity for someone to guide her through the process.

“That scene was taken as lightly as any other scene in the film. They weren’t making a big deal out of it. We did it exactly the way we did other scenes. My comfort was taken care of. It was a part of the story,” she said. Talking about how she also didn’t feel the need for an intimacy coordinator on set, she added, “As long as you’re comfortable with your co-actors and directors, it shouldn’t matter. But some people need them. It depends from person to person,” the actress said.

About Animal

The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and was released on December 01, 2023. The movie minted grossed ₹816.3 crore worldwide. The movie is about the son’s love for his father which eventually grows toxic and starts impacting his personal life. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

