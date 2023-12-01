Home

Animal Twitter Review: Fans Praise Ranbir Kapoor in Gangster Drama, Laud Bobby Deol’s Short Yet Impactful Role – Check Reactions

Animal Twitter Review: The wait is over! Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has finally arrived in theatres. Fans were ballistic over the trailer and can’t wait to see Ranbir Kapoor in an action-packed avatar. Along with Kapoor, the film headlines Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. As expected, netizens are going gaga over the father-son bond in the film and more. The internet has started to explode with applauding comments for Ranbir Kapoor in the gangster drama after watching the first day first show (FDFS).

Moreover, fans hail Ranbir Kapoor as the best performer and a superb actor the country has ever seen. The film has received a ‘A’ (only for adults) certificate and has a runtime of 203 minutes. However, no one has yet complained about the duration of the film and has been enjoying it since the beginning.

Apart from Ranbir, Bobby Deol’s powerful performance has been praised by the netizens as he is giving chills. The fans of Deol are sad by his short role, but happy for playing an impactful character in Animal. Anil Kapoor, who is playing Balbir Singh (Ranbi’s father) has done a remarkable job and Rashmika Mandana (Ranbir’s wife) is being lauded for her powerful acting. Netizens call Animal a masterpiece created by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The first reviews of Animal are out by the critics and the audience, here a few curated tweets from X that you must check before watching the film.

RANBIR KAPOOR’S ANIMAL GETS A THUMBS UP- CHECK TWITTER REACTIONS

Let it be carved in blood #RanbirKapoor is the BEST Actor in the country. #Animal – The Most TERRIFIC, OUTSTANDING, MIND-BLOWING AND INSANELY INTENSE FILM OF 2023. FIVE Stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Watch my full review on my YouTube channel #Bollywoodwallah#AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/DOBDMChXLj — Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) December 1, 2023

#AnimalReview – 4.5*/5 #Animal is All Time BLOCKBUSTER film, VIOLENCE word gets a synonym and its SANDEEP REDDY VANGA….. What Sandeep promised years ago he has delivered it, Animal is raw, massy, bloody,entertaining, passionate, romantic, sensual and what not, its a mixture… pic.twitter.com/rIh6mD534m — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 1, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor in action is something else, he exceeded all expectations.RK will get bombarded by Action Film offers post #Animal. Smooth. Swift. Slick. There’s nothing he can’t do.

pic.twitter.com/EMhG8wwQoG — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) December 1, 2023

#RanbirKapoor brings his most lethal #Animal instinct and how! He has proven himself already when it comes to emotions but get ready to witness the action treat he has for you #BobbyDeol has a short but very impactful role and he gives a memorable performance too.… pic.twitter.com/0fP3E9NC8W — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) December 1, 2023

#Animal Hindi Version ️ Show Time My Bollywood’s Favourite Ranbir ❤️ and Telengana Bidda @imvangasandeep pic.twitter.com/BOFjYGTtEi — Ujjwal Reddy (@HumanTsunaME) December 1, 2023

Twitter reviews of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, calls it a ‘masterpiece’. From multiplexes to single screens, the film is enjoying massive traction all over.

