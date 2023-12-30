Home

Animal Universe: Bobby Deol’s Abrar to Get a Spin-Off? Here’s What we Know

Animal Universe: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park, which will center on Ranbir Kapoor's character, has caused attention to move to Bobby Deol's Abrar Haque.

Animal Universe: Ever since director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal‘ was released, it has received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences. The film faced criticism for its extreme violence and portrayal of misogynistic characters. Despite being one of the highest-grossing films of the year, it failed to satisfy critics. Among all the cast members, Bobby Deol’s character as Abrar Haque has become a fan favourite, even without any dialogues, the actor has captured major attention with his on-screen presence and dance moves in the viral ‘Jamal Kudu‘ song. Abrar’s character will be the focus of a spin-off that is receiving the most hype, even though a sequel called Animal Park, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is currently in the works.

To build on the success of Animal, producers are developing several concepts. The sequel is the first, of course, and it won’t happen until 2026, as per Times Now reports. “A more tenable and proximate possibility is the spinoff of the Bobby Deol character Abrar Haque which can accommodate a stand-alone movie, not necessarily directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy who it seems, will be busy with the sequel to Animal (which may or may not be titled Animal Park),” a reliable source close to the makers claimed.

Bobby Deol Speaks About Abrar’s Spin Off

Bobby Deol, in the meantime, expressed his opinions about the likelihood of a spinoff and the tremendous reception for Animal. He said, “My character Abrar comes in late in Animal, towards the end. But the impact is unbelievable. Fans want a spinoff of my character. When it happens, I will be glad. Right now, I can’t believe what I am going through! Animal is bigger than anything we imagined. It is still not sinking in.”

Why Bobby Deol Abrar was a Muslim?

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga previously talked about Bobby Deol’s Animal character and explained why Abrar is presented as a Muslim whereas Ranvijay Singh, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is Sikh. Vanga discussed his findings that people often convert to a different faith after encountering significant obstacles in life in an interview with Galatta Plus. He said that some people view their low times in life as a rebirth and a chance to reinvent themselves. Vanga revealed that he decided on Islam for Abrar’s persona because, in contrast to Hinduism, he had witnessed more individuals convert to Islam and Christianity. He clarified that this choice was taken to give the plot more depth and accommodate more intricate family relationships.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Siddhanth Karnick, and others in significant parts in addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The turbulent connection between a father and son is the subject of the movie. Ranbir portrayed the vicious, vengeance-driven character Ranvijay.

