Animal vs Sam Bahadur Fees: Breaking Down Vicky Kaushal And Ranbir Kapoor’s Paychecks – How Much The Cast Was Paid?

Do you know how much Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor were paid for their roles in these two films? Here are the actors reported earnings.

Animal vs. Sam Bahadur Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor Fees Revealed! Who Earned More with The Release

The two biggest releases of the year finally arrived in theatres. Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal were released on the same date. While there is an ongoing box office clash between the two, however, fans are calling these two films masterpieces. But do you know how much the two of them charged for their respective roles? Well, we have jotted down the actual fees of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal along with their entire cast.

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur Cast And Fees

On December 1, 2023, one of the most anticipated films based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, the former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, was released in theaters. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Vicky Kaushal did a tremendous job as Sam Manekshaw in the film. But you’d be surprised to how much he charged for this role. The star reportedly charged Rs 10 crore. Apart from him, Sanya Malhotra, who was reportedly paid Rs 3 crores for Jawan, charged Rs 1 crore. She is portraying Sam’s wife, Siloo Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh, the Dangal actress reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for the film. Neeraj Kabi, best known for his portrayal of Sachin Tendulkar in Sacred Games, was paid Rs 30 lakhs for the role of Jawaharlal Nehru. The fee of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub for Sam Bahadu who played a Pakistani Army officer, was paid Rs 15 lakhs.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Cast and Fees

Despite commanding an impressive fee of over Rs 70 crores for each film, Ranbir Kapoor willingly slashed his performance remuneration by more than 50 per cent for Animal. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor is now asking for a Rs 30 – 35 crore advance fee, with the remaining amount allocated to enhance the film’s production quality. In addition, the actor has a profit-sharing agreement in place, showcasing his commitment to the project’s success. Moreover, Bobby Deol who is playing the antagonist in the film was paid Rs 4 crores. Rashmika Mandanna, portraying Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest took home Rs 7 crores. Anil Kapoor who is playing the role of Ranbir’s father charged Rs 2 crores.

Animal delivered one of the biggest pre-sales in the history of Indian films. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial saw a whopping Rs 100-crore-plus opening at the box office on Friday. The violent drama starring Ranbir Kapoor has become the second biggest opener of all time after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which clocked Rs 126 crore on the first day.

