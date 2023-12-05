Home

Animal Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film is Monster Blockbuster With Rs 425 Crore But SRK's Jawan Still Ahead

Animal Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film is Monster Blockbuster With Rs 425 Crore But SRK’s Jawan Still Ahead

Animal Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Earned Rs 425 Crore But Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Still Ahead- Check detailed collection here!

Animal Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film is Monster Blockbuster With Rs 425 Crore But SRK's Jawan Still Ahead

Animal Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Animal is smashing one record after the other at the box office. According to the latest trade reports, the film is all set to crore Rs 500 crore in gross box-office collections worldwide in less than a week of its release. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal marked the return of the Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor at the box office as this film is the highest opener for RK. Animal has an ensemble of characters, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Charu Shankar and Prithviraj.

Here’s a detailed report of Animal gross box office collection globally:

Animal Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Rs 116 crore

Animal Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Rs 236 crore

Animal Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Rs 356 crore

Animal Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Rs 425 crore

It sounds like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film is creating quite a storm at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 425 crore in just four days globally. Domestically, it’s poised to surpass the Rs 300 crore milestone shortly. Specifically, on its release day, Animal scored Rs 63.80 crore, followed by Rs 66.27 crore on Saturday, a staggering Rs 71.46 crore on Sunday, and approximately Rs 39.90 crore on Monday. This brought the film’s total collection to Rs 241.43 crore by the end of Monday. It seems like the movie is on a phenomenal trajectory in terms of earnings.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan collection is Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released on September 7, 2023, and it did a good business at the box office. With a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 1146 crores, it has also become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. On its opening weekend, Jawan minted Rs 287 crore in India. Worldwide, the Atlee-directorial has already crossed the Rs 300-crore mark. On day 4, Jawan grossed Rs 520 crore globally. With this, Shah Rukh Khan became the only Indian actor to achieve this feat twice in a single year. Therefore, Animal movie is far from achieving these numbers.

