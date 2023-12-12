Home

Animal x Agneepath: Ranbir Kapoor’s Aziz Reminds Internet of Father Rishi Kapoor’s Rauf Lala – Check Reactions!

Animal x Agneepath: Ranbir Kapoor's Aziz Reminds Internet of Father Rishi Kapoor's Rauf Lala - Check Reactions!

Animal x Agneepath: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s vengeful actioner ‘Animal,’ has made a significant impact at the box office and won over audiences’ hearts. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor are among the ensemble cast members in the movie, and they all contributed to its obvious appeal. However, these individuals’ characteristics go beyond their questionable morals in Vanga’s world.

The film has held attention to the extent that Ranbir Kapoor’s fans made fascinating comparisons between his performance as Aziz and his father Rishi Kapoor’s legendary depiction as Rauf Lala in the timeless classic ‘Agneepath.’ The cinematic discovery has sent shockwaves through the industry. Moviegoers can’t help but remark that the characters are quite similar. An ‘X’ user shared a picture of Aziz and Rauf Lala on social media and the caption read, “Like Father Like Son 🔪 (sic).”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal X Rishi Kapoor’s Agneepath:

Like Father Like Son 🔪 pic.twitter.com/mG0CsSZQWV — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) December 10, 2023

Aziz and Rauf Lala are both brilliantly crafted characters that emanate a sense of cunning and selfishness. Their unabashed manner leaves spectators feeling both intrigued and apprehensive. The two figures are further entangled in an unexpected cinematic parallel by their hair, a trace of facial hair, and an unsettlingly mysterious smile.

Internet REACTS to Aziz’s Uncanny Resemblance to Rauf Lala

Rauf lala🔥 …rishi kapoor really nailed it in agneepath ! pic.twitter.com/0XaJxVJkM7 — random (@user667199321) December 10, 2023

Ranbir is the prince of the Kapoor Family, He is carrying the legacy of his father and his grandparents. — Raahil Khalifa (@KhalifaRaa62465) December 10, 2023

Ranbir is the best of Kapoors. Not forcing his audience to go and watch like Ranveer does with PR & marketing. Focus on his acting & enjoys private space. Accepts & doesn’t justify his flop films. Paresh Rawal, KK Menon, Irfan K, Amitabh, Nawaz favourite is Ranbir that says alot. — Push Rockzz (@RoxyhunkPush) December 10, 2023

RAUF Lala was one of Rishi Kapoor’s greatest performance. He stole the show from Kancha Cheena IMO. His Final confrontation and fight with Hrithik is phenomenal. Facial expressions of both in a fight scene are amazing https://t.co/glhaNmmkg2 — कबीरा (@SecularTrainee) December 10, 2023

Rauf lala what a character it was. Rishi Kapoor played it with such a ease. https://t.co/XZfp6jP0ip — Vikram Rathore (@godwalter1) December 10, 2023

Animal explores the complicated aspects of a father-son relationship, highlighting the complexity that results from their bond. Frequently engrossed in his work, Balbir inadvertently ignores his kid, who holds him in high regard. As per India.com’s review of the film – ‘Animal is a gripping action thriller that succeeds in capturing your interest with an enthralling first half before losing it in a tedious second half and pulling itself together with a masterful conclusion. The majority of Ranvijay Singh’s (Ranbir Kapoor) boyhood is spent chasing after his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), whom he worships and idolises, but in vain.’

