Animal’s OTT Version to have Uncut Scenes, Film to Be Released on THIS Online Platform

In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he had to cut 8-9 minutes from the film. However, now as per media reports, once Animal hits OTT Netflix, the movie will have all the scenes.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal has created hysteria at the box office. The movie which features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles garnered ₹ 532.44 crore domestically. The run-time of the film is approximately 3 hours and 21 minutes. However, the filmmaker has recently revealed that he regrets editing an additional nine minutes under pressure.

Vanga also shared about the challenging nature of the final days leading up to the release. The director in an interview with Komal Nahta, shared his thoughts on what crossed his mind when he watched the film for the initial time. “When I saw the film for the first time, I spotted a lot of problems. Content-wise, I felt there were problems with sound. What happened was, that since we were releasing in five languages, I lost track of which language sound I was checking. The last 20 days were horrible. We slept in the mixing room for almost three to four days. That should not have happened, there should have been one more week. But I am correcting all those problems for the Netflix version, and we are planning to get a Blu-ray also,” Vanga said.

Revealing more, Animal’s filmmaker said that he is particular about everything. Adding more, Vanga said that just one day ahead of the release he noticed some issues with the sound, which left him fuming, and later Ranbir had to calm him down.

“I’m currently editing the Netflix version, it will have a few more shots, I should’ve kept the 3-hour 30-minute version, but due to pressure, I had to cut 8-9 minutes. I’m using that footage for the Netflix version of Animal,” Sandeep said.

However, a recent media report claims that the release of the film on Netflix will consist of all the uncut scenes from the film. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit the OTT screens to watch the entire movie.

