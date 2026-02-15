Anita Advani finally addresses struggles she faced after Rajesh Khanna’s demise, 'The way I...'

Home

Actor Anita Advani has finally broken her silence on the years following the death of legendary Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna. The actress, who was closely associated with the star during the last phase of his life, chose to speak publicly about her journey after his passing, shedding light on challenges she faced that were rarely discussed in the media.

Who is Anita Advani and what is her connection with Rajesh Khanna?

Anita Advani was a significant presence in Rajesh Khanna’s life for over a decade. Though the superstar was legally married to Dimple Kapadia, from whom he was separated, Advani stood by him during his final years. Her support and companionship during his prolonged illness made her an important figure in his inner circle until his death in 2012.

What struggles did she face after his death?

Speaking candidly, she shared that the years after 2012 have been a fight for dignity and respect rather than material gains. “I want to live the way I have lived,” she said, reflecting on her efforts to maintain self-respect amidst the challenges. Advani revealed that her journey after Rajesh Khanna’s demise has been filled with hurdles.

She has never been shown the superstar’s will despite knowing it contained provisions for multiple individuals. While the iconic Aashirwad bungalow is no longer hers, she continues to prioritize living life with dignity. Her reflections bring attention to unresolved questions surrounding the late actor’s estate and her efforts to maintain a sense of respect in the years following his passing.

Rajesh Khanna’s enduring legacy

Rajesh Khanna, widely recognized as India’s first true superstar, passed away on July 18, 2012, at his Mumbai residence, Aashirwad, at the age of 69. He battled liver infection and cancer, leaving behind a cinematic legacy that continues to inspire audiences.

His passing drew nearly nine lakh fans to the streets of Mumbai to pay tribute. Honoured posthumously with the Padma Bhushan, his record-breaking 15 consecutive solo hits and memorable performances have made him an enduring icon.

How Anita continues her journey?

Despite personal and legal struggles, Anita Advani continues to maintain a dignified public presence and focuses on living life on her own terms. Her candid accounts highlight the challenges faced by those close to legendary figures and the balance between public admiration and private battles for recognition and respect.

