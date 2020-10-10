Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are all set to embrace parenthood. Taking to Instagram, the Naagin actor shared a video of her seven-year journey with husband Rohit Reddy as they depict their dating phase to getting married and now soon-to-become parents. In the video, Anita dons several clothes, and finally by the end of the clip, flaunts her baby bump. Also Read - Baby on The Horizon? You Might Need Changes to Your Interior Space

In the video, she looks six-months pregnant and the couple is all excited as they announce the news of entering parenthood. Rohit Reddy also kisses Anita's bump and it is too adorable to miss.

Her fans and friends from the industry are pouring in their wishes for the couple.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram ❤️+❤️=❤️❤️❤️ Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Oct 10, 2020 at 5:24am PDT

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.

On the work front, Anita was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured in the music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under the music label T-series. She has not announced any projects as of now.

Congratulations to the Soon-to-be-parents!