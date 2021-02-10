Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy’s viral Hospital Pictures: Meet the new mommy and daddy of the town! Bollywood and TV stars Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday evening. Soon after Rohit took to social media to announce the good news, fans and the entire telly world congratulated the new parents. In fact, the social media got emotional after Rohit shared a couple of pictures from the hospital where Anita is seen lying on the bed in a hospital room. The glow on their faces and her smile completes the picture. Rohit and Anita held each other’s hand and looked in each other’s eyes while posing for aww-dorable pics. Rohit shared his emotions and captioned the picture as, “Anita, Love you baby. Most beautiful moments ever”. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani Gives Birth to a Baby Boy, Proud Dad Rohit Reddy Announces Good News

Soon after Rohit’s post, television czarina Ekta Kapoor and writer Mushtaq Sheikh reached the hospital to meet Rohit and Anita as they are family friends. Ekta, Mushtaq too shared a couple of pics to congratulate new parents. Ekta wrote: “Boy! I’m also a parent… aunt parent”. In one of her latest videos, she said ‘Mera Bhanja Hua Hai’. On the other hand, Mushtaq wrote: “It’s a boy for meri jaan Anita and Ro”. Also Read - Kuchh Toh Hai: Sharad Malhotra Reveals Naagin 5 To Be Relaced With Supernatural Show's Spin-Off

Take a look at the viral pictures of Anita and Rohit from the hospital:

Anita and Rohit revealed the pregnancy in the lockdown with a beautiful concept. T was a quirky video where the actor flaunted her baby bump. The video was one of the watched videos on Instagram. Their maternity shoot too went viral as Anita looked adorable with Rohit in the pictures.

We wish the couple congratulations on the baby boy.