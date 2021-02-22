Television actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their baby boy earlier this month. Now, the couple took to their respective Instagram to share the first glimpse of their newborn baby, Aaravv. Sharing the quirky video on their respective Instagram handles, they also revealed their baby son’s name. While Anita captioned it, “And our baby Aaravv has arrived”, Rohit wrote, “Aaravv has arrived.” Also Read - Facebook, Google, Microsoft, TikTok Adopt Australian Misinformation Code to Address Spread of Fake News

Watch the video here:



The couple welcomed their first child on February 9, 2021. Rohit made the big announcement with an adorable post. The caption reads, “It’s a boy.”

Anita often shares updates on her social media about her pregnancy. Earlier, she penned a powerful note about not rushing into having a baby after marriage due to societal pressure. She emphasized that motherhood is a woman’s choice.

The couple announced their pregnancy with an adorable video. In the clip, the actor shared glimpses of her seven-year journey with husband Rohit Reddy as they depict their dating phase to getting married and now soon-to-become parents. In the video, Anita dons several clothes, and finally by the end of the clip, flaunts her baby bump.