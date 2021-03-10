The ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ fever still on as TV and Bollywood actor Anita Hassanandani shares her pawri with husband Rohit Reddy and a month old baby boy Aaravv. Anita shared a video on Aaravv’s Instagram page while showing a glimpse of the celebration. She captioned it as, “And today I’m a month old.” The interesting fact was the background music which was none other than the viral ‘Yeh Humari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ music. Anita and Rohit were blessed with their angel on February 9, 2021. In their latest video, the baby boy can be seen laying in his cot wearing the blue and yellow outfit in a room that was decorated with silver and blue balloons. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy Share First Glimpse of Their Baby Boy Aaravv With Quirky Video | Watch

Watch the adorable video here:

Anita Hassanandani often shares pictures and videos of her baby on social media. Earlier, she penned a powerful note about not rushing into having a baby after marriage due to societal pressure. She emphasized that motherhood is a woman’s choice.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been married for over 7 years now and last year announced their pregnancy through an adorable video showcasing their life’s journey. In the clip, the actor shared glimpses of her seven-year journey with husband Rohit Reddy as they depict their dating phase to getting married and now soon-to-become parents. In the video, Anita dons several clothes, and finally by the end of the clip, flaunts her baby bump.