Ankit Baliyan murder case: 4 suspects spotted on two bikes, police scan CCTV footage

Ankit Baliyan murder case

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Ankit Baliyan murder case_ CCTV footage shows 4 people on two bikes (PC-Zee News)

Ankit Baliyan murder case: Police are intensifying their investigation into the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, after CCTV footage showed four suspicious men riding two bikes at different locations in the city. Investigators are now trying to trace their movements, with one bike reportedly heading towards Delhi and the other towards Karnal.

Police sources said the four men have been spotted together in CCTV footage from several locations. While their identity and involvement in the murder are yet to be officially confirmed, teams are checking the footage and tracking the routes taken by the two bikes.

Ankit Baliyan murder case: Attackers allegedly recorded video after murder

According to police sources, the attackers came to kill Ankit Baliyan and allegedly recorded a video after the shooting to confirm that the target had been killed. One of the accused is believed to have filmed Ankit after the attack before fleeing the spot. The police are also checking mobile phone activity and other surveillance inputs to identify the accused and establish their movements before and after the murder.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Meanwhile, Bholu Shahpuria, a Sonipat-based shooter linked to the Gogi gang and associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has allegedly claimed responsibility for Ankit Baliyan’s murder through an Instagram post. The post, shared on Thursday morning, reportedly carried the caption, “wait and watch.”

Ankit was shot outside a gym at around 6:45 pm on Wednesday. According to the police, the attackers opened fire before fleeing the spot. A policeman present near the gym, with the help of locals, took Ankit to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the murder, Ankit’s family and local residents staged a protest at Verma Market and demanded strict action against those responsible.