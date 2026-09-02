Ankit Baliyan murder case: Wife Swati says main accused still free, family demands ‘complete justice’

Ankit Baliyan's wife Swati urged the government to take action against all those allegedly named in the case. She also spoke about the difficult financial situation the family has faced.

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Haryanvi singer-YouTuber Ankit Balyan shot dead outside gym in UP (PC: Instagram)

Days after Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan was shot dead in Shamli, his family is continuing to demand answers. At his Terahvin ceremony on Wednesday, Baliyan’s wife Swati said the family was still waiting for complete justice and urged the authorities to arrest everyone allegedly involved in the murder.

Baliyan was killed outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on August 26. His death sent shockwaves across the Haryanvi entertainment industry. While the police investigation has led to arrests and is now looking into a suspected gang connection, the family believes more people involved in the crime are yet to be caught.

Ankit Baliyan’s wife Swati demands complete justice

Speaking to ANI, Swati said the family could not consider the case resolved as only two accused had been arrested so far. “We have not been given complete justice yet. Only two accused have been caught so far. I have heard that the main accused is from a very good and wealthy family. We are from a rural family and do not have a large family,” she said.

Swati urged the government to take action against all those allegedly named in the case. She also spoke about the difficult financial situation the family has faced since Baliyan’s death. “We want justice. Our financial situation is also not good. We have put all the family’s wealth into him. Our family is in debt, and our only son is gone. Our house has been destroyed in a way. But the saddest thing is that the accused are still roaming freely,” Swati said.

She also appealed to political leaders not to turn the murder case into a political issue. Swati specifically mentioned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking politicians to remain sensitive towards the family during its time of grief.

Ankit Baliyan’s sister-in-law Reena wants police to reach the entire network

Baliyan’s sister-in-law Reena also called for a wider investigation into the murder. According to her, simply arresting those who allegedly carried out the shooting will not be enough if other people were involved in planning or supporting the crime. “We want all those responsible to be punished. It is important to reach the root of the tree, not just cut its branches. Otherwise, the same network could emerge again and destroy someone else,” she said.

Reena claimed that around eight to 10 people could be involved in the case and demanded that all of them be brought to justice. “We want all the eight to ten accused in this case to be brought to justice. Before anyone else does something like this, they should think a hundred times,” she told ANI.

She said the family had also shared its concerns with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to Reena, the family is satisfied with the progress of the investigation but wants the authorities to ensure there is no negligence. “In this case, there should be no slackness at all. We are satisfied with the way the proceedings are moving forward. My only request is that no political issue should be raised and that we should be helped in getting justice for him,” Reena said.

Cops probe suspected Gogi gang connection in Ankit Baliyan case

The investigation has taken another turn with the police examining a possible connection between the murder and the Gogi gang. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said investigators had found indications of a network connected to the gang. “The investigation has revealed the involvement of a network connected to the Gogi gang behind this murder. On August 26-27, responsibility for the murder was claimed on social media through an Instagram account linked to Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuri. This claim is also being investigated as part of the ongoing probe,” the DGP said on Monday.

Police are investigating the social-media post to establish who was behind it and whether it is connected to the murder.

Authorities have also said that two key suspects in the case were killed in a police encounter. The investigation into the wider network allegedly linked to the crime is continuing.

Shamli Police carried out a major search operation

After Baliyan’s murder, Shamli Police launched a large vehicle-checking operation across the district to prevent suspects from escaping. Several police teams were deployed, while a blockade plan was reportedly put in place between midnight and 6 am.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said police officers spotted two men travelling on a motorcycle from the Karnal side during the operation.

When the officers allegedly tried to stop them, the two suspects opened fire, according to the police. One officer reportedly escaped unharmed, although a bullet hit his vehicle.

The suspects then fled towards Kairana. Another police team attempted to stop them, following which the suspects allegedly opened fire again. Police said a bullet hit the windshield of their vehicle.

After the alert was raised, SWAT personnel, surveillance officials and several senior police officers joined the operation. The suspects were eventually cornered, police said.