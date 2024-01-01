Home

‘Ankita And Sushant Loved Each Other Deeply’: Friend Sandeep Singh Says Bigg Boss 17 is Using Her Emotions For TRP | Exclusive

Sandeep Singh, while promoting his debut directorial 'Safed', speaks on Ankita Lokhande recalling her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Director and producer Sandeep Singh says his good friend Ankita Lokhande will never forget Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor whom she dated for a few years. Sandeep has directed his film film, Safed, a love story between a widow and a transgender person, and while promoting the same, he answered a question about Ankita. The latter is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain and other contestants. She is often seen talking about her relationship with the late actor and how their breakup affected her deeply.

In one of the episodes recently, she told Munawar Faruqui how she was devastated when SSR broke up with her and she hid her breakup from others for the longest time. Ankita also revealed that she didn’t like when Sushant shot intimate scenes in his films ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and ‘PK’, and cried for hours after that. In an interview with india.com now, when her close friend Sandeep was asked if it is right on her part to speak about Sushant in Bigg Boss 17, he said she’s the most honest person he’s ever known and her feelings for SSR will always remain pure.

“During his struggle days and even until the end, Ankita and Sushant have loved each other deeply. They were going to get married. You have to understand that the Bigg Boss house would be entertainment for us but for Ankita and others inside, it’s their house for a few months. Sometimes, you speak your heart out there. You talk about things and feelings that you would never to your parents or partners about. People might think otherwise but I know that Ankita never makes strategies in her life. She is a very emotional person. Even though she’s married today, I would like to tell everyone that she loved Sushant a lot. Whatever she’s talking about in Bigg Boss is straight from her heart. These conversations are the emotions that she probably never expressed in front of anyone. It’s the channel’s choice if they are using these emotions for TRP. She’s just innocently putting her heart out. I can assure you of that. I’ve lived with them and shared a part of my life with them. I have never seen a better girl than her in the entire industry. There’s no better friend than her. Vo bindass hai (sic),” he said in Hindi.

Sandeep also revealed that he had offered his film ‘Safed’ to Ankita first but things couldn’t materialise. He said he will be teaming up with the actor once she is out of Bigg Boss 17 and has offered her a role in the Veer Savarakar’s biopic which stars Randeep Hooda in the leading role. Safed is currently running on ZEE5 and has received tons of appreciation for its storytelling and performances. The film stars Meera Chopra as Kali and The Family Man fame Abhay Verma in the role of Chaandi.

Ankita, meanwhile, is creating news for her love-and-hate relationship with her husband Vicky in the show. A section of the viewers believe that Vicky is a toxic husband and the two don’t really share the kind of bonding seen through their social media videos and posts. Your thoughts on Sandeep’s statement?

