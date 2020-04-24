Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. The duo is often seen melting our hearts with unapologetically mushy posts for each other. Well, Ankita’s latest post reminds all of us of our good old times. Ankita treated fans with a throwback picture from their Bali trip. She misses her old days when she and her husband Milind Soman went scuba diving. “When #socialdistancing was not necessary and also one could go diving when they felt like 😄 @milindrunning in his element and @anamenon17 and I are still unaware that the photograph has already been taken 😄 Thank you @angadmen0n for this actual candid 📸.” Also Read - Milind Soman Learns Skipping From 81-Year-Old Mother, Video Proves Age Is Just Number

In the picture, Ankita is standing in between Milind and her friend Ana Menon. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News April 17, 2020: Four More Shots Please! 2 Trends Number 1 on Twitter, Receives Mixed Reviews

Have a look here:



The two lovebirds recently celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary amid the lockdown. They got married on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds have often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita more often than not keep fans updated about their latest travel-cum-fitness feats while also giving them sneak-peeks into their sultry intimate moments.