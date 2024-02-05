Home

Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain’s Dog Scotch Dies, Couple Shares Emotional Post

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain’s Dog Scotch Dies, Couple Shares Emotional Post

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's pet dog passed away recently. Check emotional posts shared by the couple.

Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain mourned the loss of their beloved furry companion, Scotch. The heartbreaking news was shared by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts, leaving fans and well-wishers expressing condolences. Ankita Lokhande, known for her roles in both television and Bollywood, took to Instagram to share the poignant farewell to Scotch. Her post, adorned with a picture of the cherished canine, carried a heartfelt message, “Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much 💔 Rest in peace scotch 💐.”

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)



On the other hand, Vicky Jain expressed his grief on Instagram, posting a picture of Scotch with a caption that read, “Will miss you scotch with sad face.” The emotional posts from the couple have garnered an outpouring of sympathy and support from fans, showcasing the deep bond they shared with their four-legged family member.



The tragic news comes in the wake of a celebration, as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were spotted celebrating after their stint on Bigg Boss 17. The joyous occasion took a poignant turn with the sudden loss of Scotch, a loyal companion who had been a part of the couple’s life.

You may like to read

Scotch, often featured on Ankita and Vicky’s social media, was not just a pet but a beloved member of their family. The couple’s followers, moved by the emotional posts, have flooded the comments section with messages of condolences, offering comfort during this difficult time.

May his soul rest in peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.