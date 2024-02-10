Home

Ankita Lokhande Asks People Not to Judger Her Relationship With Husband Vicky Jain, Says ‘We Know Our Bond…’

Ankita Lokhande has spoken out against individuals who are criticizing her relationship with Vicky Jain following their heated arguments in the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have been one of the most controversial couples in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Throughout the reality show’s journey, the couple experienced various ups and downs, heated arguments, and aggressive discussions. The actress, who emerged as the third runner-up of Salman Khan’s show, participated in the Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband, Vicky Jain. The couple faced a lot of backlash on social media after they had several ugly fights on the show.

During a conversation with News18 Showsha, Ankita Lokhande talked about the issue she faced after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house and how people started to judge her relationship with her husband Vicky Jain. “Once I came out, there was media, questions. There was a pressure. Nobody is putting that pressure on you but you feel pressured. People are judging your relationship. We know what kind of relationship we share. We know our bond very well. There (Bigg Boss 17 house) I said certain things, and he (Vicky Jain) said certain things. I don’t want people to judge us on that because I am not judging any relationship,” Ankita said.

She additionally implored everyone to allow her and Vicky the freedom to live their lives as they choose. The actress said, “I am not in any competition. I am not a perfect person but I am good for myself and my relationship. Couples fight at their homes but we do not see it. We did not know that we would fight this much because we never had any problems. Our fights started there (Bigg Boss house) and ended there. Now people are like, ‘How are they together?’ People are commenting on divorce, putting us down. Stop judging us, guys. Live your life the way you want to live and let us live our life.”

Further, the actress also revealed that she and her husband share a good friendship. “I want to tell everyone that there is nothing wrong. We fought there. It is normal. It is okay. We are Tom and Jerry. We are like that. We are more of buddies. It is okay,” she said.

The 39-year-old actress wrapped up by addressing the accusations and negativity directed towards Vicky. While acknowledging that it greatly affected her, she emphasized that their experience in the Bigg Boss house has only strengthened their bond.

