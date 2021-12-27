Ankita Lokhande Reception Look: Television star Ankita Lokhande married her boyfriend Vicky Jain in a spectacular wedding ceremony at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai on December 14, 2021. They tied the knot in front of their family and friends in a three-day affair. The couple organised a reception party for their industry friends just days after their wedding. For her reception, the newly bride wore a stunning-looking red banarsi Sabyasachi saree. Apart from her stunning bridal glow, Ankita wore traditional green glass bangles and gold khadas. The Pavitra Rishta fame completed her outfit with sindoor and smokey eyes, as well as a big gold necklace and rani haar.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande is a Sight to Behold in Silk Organza Saree Worth Rs 80K | See Pics

Ankita Lokhande’s reception outfit has us completely enthralled! Also, her saree reminds us of Anushka Sharma’s red saree that she wore at her Reception. Ankita shared her reception pictures on her official handle with this caption, “There is no such cozy combination as man and wife.” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Wows Fans in a Blue Saree in Post-Wedding Look, Shares Cute Video as Mrs Jain - Watch

Take a look at Ankita’s reception pics:

The couple looked adorable together walking down as they held onto each other. Apart from their admirers, several TV stars commented on their pictures. Amruta Khanvilkar who was seen in Nach Baliye 7 wrote, “Ohhhhhhgaaaaaaa” with three heart-eye emojis while Aparna Dixit who starred in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki commented, “Royalty” with crown emoji.

The couple held a three-day celebration that included a Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremony before the wedding. Some of Bollywood’s biggest personalities, like Kangana Ranaut, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, and others, were present at the rituals.

Ankita’s reception look is a hit or a miss? Tell us what you think. Watch this space for more updates.