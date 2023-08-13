Ankita Lokhande Breaks Gender Stereotypes By Carrying Father Shashikant Lokhande’s Bier, Watch

Home

Ankita Lokhande broke gender stereotypes by carrying father Shashikant Lokhande’s bier during his last rites. Watch

Ankita Lokhande Carries Father Shashikant Lokhande’s Bier: Ankita Lokhande’s father Shashikant Lokhande passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The last rites of the 68-year-old were held at Oshiwara crematorium on Sunday. Ankita was accompanied by her Vicky Jain and her mother. The actress stayed calm and composed during her life’s toughest moments. Ankita and Vicky have not yet shared any official statement and the cause of Shashikant Lokhande’s death is unknown. However, the Pavitra Rishta actress’ late father was suffering from health issues. She had shared a long post along with a video with her father on Father’s Day, 2023 where Ankita stated that her dad was ‘struggling with his health’.

WATCH ANKITA LOKHANDE’S EMOTIONAL CLIP SHARED BY INSTANT BOLLYWOOD:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

ANKITA LOKHANDE TEARS UP WHILE CARRYING HER LATE FATHER’S BIER

Ankita broke gender stereotypes as she carried the bier of her late father. As per religious beliefs, a son is expected to carry the bier, however, if someone does not have a son, the daughter takes tge responsibility of performing the last rites. However, in Ankita’s scenario, she has two brothers, but she chose to go against the societal norms. Although the actress initially maintained her composure but she couldn’t hold back her tears and broke down while carrying her late father’s bier. She was very close to her Dad and she confessed the same on her Father’s Day post. Ankita captioned her post as, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa .. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever ❤️❤️

happy Father’s Day paa @skl644494 your Rajarajeshwari.”

May the departed soul rest in peace.

