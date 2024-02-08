Home

Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Clears Rumours on Divorce With Vicky Jain: ‘We Are Stronger Than Before’

Ankita Lokhande Clears Rumours on Divorce With Vicky Jain: ‘We Are Stronger Than Before’

Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours and Relationship Realities on Bigg Boss 17 With Vicky Jain.

Actor Ankita Lokhande who has made headlines throughout her Bigg Boss 17 journey, has been clarifying her recent comments that stirred speculations about her marriage with businessman husband Vicky Jain. Ankita was again and again seen speaking about getting separated from Vicky Jain. Ankita had hinted at the possibility of taking a break or seeking a divorce during the course of the show. However, in a recent interview with news agency PTI, the actor opened up about the misunderstandings and the strengthening of her bond with Vicky. Reflecting on her statements made on the show, Ankita admitted, “We got married after being friends for years. We just say things (in jest), and it was taken seriously. I’m not sensible, and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I’m in front of the camera. I’m still learning.”

Trending Now

Despite the challenges faced on national television, Ankita emphasised that the public scrutiny had actually strengthened their relationship. “If our relationship was not that strong, then maybe we may not even fight,” she added.

You may like to read

Acknowledging that their conflicts were aired for the world to witness, Ankita pointed out that this level of exposure is not common for most couples. However, she sees it as an opportunity for personal and relational growth. “The only difference is that our fights came out on TV, which may not happen in the case of other normal couples. But because of all this, our relationship has become stronger. I could understand where I was going wrong, and he could understand where he was going wrong. We are stronger than before,” Ankita explained.

Throughout their stint on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita and Vicky faced numerous ups and downs in their relationship, drawing attention and judgment from viewers. Vicky’s mid-week elimination before the grand finale added an extra layer of complexity to their journey on the show.

Ankita, who was evicted after Arun Mahshettey from the top five, emerged as the third runner-up. The latest season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on Colors channel on October 15, 2023, and concluded on January 28, 2024. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui clinched the winner’s title.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.