Ankita Lokhande Demands DIVORCE From Vicky Jain In Bigg Boss 17 House, Says ‘Why Are You With Me?’

Husband and wife, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande yet gain make into the headlines. This time Ankita demands for a divorce. Read along to know what exactly happened.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been frequently observed engaging in intense arguments in the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, they surprised everyone on Wednesday with some significant statements during their heated exchange. It was not the first time the couple was seen having a heated debate. On multiple occasions, the host of the show, Salman Khan had to intervene between the couple to settle the matter between them. Read along to know what happened between the husband and the wife.

What Happened Between Ankita Lokhande and Vick Jain In Bigg Boss 17 House?

The confrontation began when Ayesha Khan questioned Vicky about his married life, to which he jokingly mentioned the challenges of being a married man. This left Ankita feeling disappointed and upset. She confronted her husband and asked him why he would say such things. Vicky responded, “I can never truly express how I feel. This is the experience of married individuals, especially men. They are unable to fully convey their struggles and suffering.” This further upset Ankita, leading her to ask Vicky for a divorce if he truly feels this way. She expressed, “If you are suffering so much, then why are you with me? Let’s get a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you.” claim made by E-Times.

Take a look at what Bigg Boss Tak Post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Tonight’s Episode: Ankita says ‘Divorce le lete hain’ to Vicky Jain Ayesha questioned Vicky about married life. Vicky said: “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 21, 2023

Ankita expressed her outrage to Ayesha that she was feeling overwhelmed by Vicky’s dominance. “I understand that Vicky cares for me, but he’s not giving me what I truly desire. I feel restricted and dominated by him at certain times. I’ve observed how he intervenes every time I engage in a disagreement with a male contestant in the house.”

Ankita-Vicky Past Controversies In Bigg Boss House 17

In December 2021, Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain. The couple made their joint entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house in October of the same year. They are frequently observed engaging in intense arguments and exchanging unpleasant words. Recently, Vicky referred to his marriage with Ankita as an ‘investment’. Fans have also accused him of mistreating his wife. Both Vicky and Ankita’s mothers appeared on the show and advised the couple to live with love amidst the controversies. During a previous episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also reprimanded Vicky for allegedly exerting excessive control over his wife’s decisions on the show.

What are your thoughts about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s married life? Watch this space to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss Season 17!

What are your thoughts about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's married life? Watch this space to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss Season 17!