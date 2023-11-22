Home

Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande’s Fans Upset With Hubby Vicky Jain For Holding Sana’s Hand On Bigg Boss: Watch

Ankita Lokhande’s Fans Upset With Hubby Vicky Jain For Holding Sana’s Hand On Bigg Boss: Watch

One fan argued that Vicky never consoles her in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

As soon as the video of the two surfaced online, Ankita’s fans reacted sharply to it. (Video grab)

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain: Bigg Boss 17 is going on with full verve and the latest from the house is that the fans of Ankita Lokhande are disappointed and angry because Vicky Jain, her husband was spotted holding the hands of co-contestant Sana Raees. Vicky and Sana were seen sitting in the garden area as they discussed something and the video of that moment has gone viral on social media. More than Vicky’s antics, what irked the fans most was the way Sana was holding Vicky’s hand throughout the discussion.

Trending Now

As soon as the video of the two surfaced online, Ankita’s fans reacted sharply to it questioning Vicky for his friendly behaviour with Sana.

You may like to read

Watch The Video Here

Sharing a few comments with you.

Informal-Document-32: This makes me sick to my stomach

call-me-by-myname: tbh i don’t think they are holding hand. i think sana is playing just like a kid would. i have seen enough live field to know there’s no angle between them. Vicky hates sana to a point that in a recent live feed he was very badly scolding her the entire day.

Asaramtwo123: Oh man, I really want to know what kind of stupid people do this infront of camera, I mean Sana clearly is doing this to stay in BB, she is clearly initiating this shit, did it take him by surprise? Because I see no such thing done by him in return. IDC if it took him by surpise, he should have just removed his hand from that situation. I am just at loss of words, he doesn’t need to do this shit to move forward. Now I just feel that this industry relationships are just shit, absolutely no base.

Objective-Fold-8727: This is so wrong I feel sorry for Ankita.

bnasform11: Both must’ve been super sexually aroused here, doing it in front of the camera and behind the spouse in the same house, nothing is more exciting than this!! Tho I’m against affairs, who cares about marriage when both partners already dated multiple partners haha

One fan argued that Vicky never consoles her in the Bigg Boss 17 house. “It’s not wrong until u realise he has never held Ankita’s hand, never, not even when she was crying, uske haath me kya suiye chubti hai tumko, such a useless husbnd he is,” the comment read.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021 and they entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October. They are often seen getting into heated arguments and ugly war-of-words with each other. Many of Ankita’s fans have pointed out that Vicky’s conduct with her is not decent. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan also rebuked Vicky for allegedly dominating his wife’s decisions in the show.

Ankita Lokhande made her TV acting debut with an award-winning role in Pavitra Rishta and film debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.