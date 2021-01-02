Actor Ankita Lokhande expressed gratitude to her Instagram family, which has reached a count of three million on Saturday. She took to the platform to share a picture and a caption that read, “#2021 I welcome you with my open heart happy new year everyone. Cheers to 3M followers. Thanks for all the love #ankitalokhande #newyear2021 #3million #congratulations”. Fans were quick to post congratulatory messages in the comments box, however, a section of netizens trolled the Manikarnika actor by saying all her publicity was due to her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor who passed away in June, last year. They even commented that she didn’t give credits to SSR fans. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Makes Another Big Revelation About His Family, Brother Shares Cryptic Post

"Half of your followers are fans of Sushant," commented a user. "This has happened due to Sushant," suggested another user. "2 million from Sushant's fans please don't forget that," shared another user. Ankita was Sushant's ex-girlfriend, and she even paid tribute to him at the recent award ceremony. It seems like Sushant's fans didn't like publishing the post.

A few weeks ago, when Ankita celebrated her birthday with fiancé Vicky Jain, close friends and family, a section of people on the internet trolled her for celebrating her birthday as this year Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.

Ankita Lokhande had dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a few years, after meeting him on the sets of the hit TV serial, Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and Ankita had supported his family and thrown her weight behind SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti after she requested for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the death of the late actor.