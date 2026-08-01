Vicky Jain launches VJ Frames production house; set to collaborate with Tiger Shroff and Elvish Yadav

Vicky Jain has taken a major step in his entertainment journey by launching his new production house, VJ Frames. The businessman and reality TV personality is now expanding his presence in the film industry with an ambitious new venture.

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Vicky Jain launches VJ Frames Production House

Vicky Jain has often been in the spotlight because of his appearances alongside wife Ankita Lokhande, but this time, he is making headlines for a completely different reason. On his birthday, the businessman and television personality has officially launched his new production house, VJ Frames, marking a new chapter in his professional journey. The announcement has caught the attention of fans and industry insiders alike, with many eager to see what VJ Frames has in store. While Vicky has already built a strong identity in the business world and reality television, this latest move shows his growing interest in creating original entertainment content. Reports suggest the production house’s first project is expected to be a large-scale action film, making the launch even more exciting.

Viccky Jain launches VJ Frames production house: ‘This is just the beginning’

Vicky Jain announced his film production house, VJ Frames (often referred to in relation to him), on his birthday alongside the launch of an ambitious action franchise. According to reports, the banner’s first film is set to be an action entertainer directed by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza.

The project is reportedly expected to feature Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and content creator Elvish Yadav, although further official details are still awaited.

VICCKY JAIN LAUNCHES PRODUCTION HOUSE ON HIS BIRTHDAY – SIGNS TIGER SHROFF, ABHISHEK BANERJEE & ELVISH YADAV FOR ACTION FRANCHISE DIRECTED BY REMO D’SOUZA… Entrepreneur-producer #VicckyJain celebrated his birthday by launching his film production house, #VJFrames. The banner’s… pic.twitter.com/cr8GdeLfwG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2026

In an interview with Variety, Vicky Jain said, “Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn’t have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey.” He further shared, “Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact. Beginning this journey with an ambitious action franchise alongside Remo and an incredible cast makes it even more special. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited for everything that lies ahead.”

Remo D’Souza to direct action franchise backed by Vicky Jain’s VJ Frames

Director Remo D’Souza expressed his happiness and excitement about directing the maiden project for VJ Frames, praising producer Vicky Jain for his vision. In the same interview, Remo D’Souza shared, “I’m really happy to be directing the first film from VJ Frames. Viccky has come on board with a clear vision and a genuine passion for cinema, and it’s exciting to be part of this journey with him. We’ve got a fantastic cast in Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, and I’m looking forward to creating something that’s entertaining, action-packed and enjoyable for audiences.”

The upcoming action franchise is currently in its pre-production stage. Further details regarding the title and plot are still awaited.

Fans look forward to VJ Frames’ first project

The announcement of VJ Frames has already sparked conversations across social media, with fans congratulating Vicky Jain on his latest venture. Many are excited to see how the production house shapes its identity and what kind of stories it plans to bring to audiences. The banner’s venture is a yet-to-be-titled action franchise, directed by Remo D’Souza and starring Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav.

With growing anticipation around the banner’s debut venture, VJ Frames has certainly made an impressive start.