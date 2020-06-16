Actor Ankita Lokhande, who had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Zee TV’s show Pavitra Rishta and also dated him for a few years, recently visited the late actor’s Bandra residence on Tuesday morning. There are reports that Ankita Lokhande fainted as she visited the residence after his demise. A video of Ankita entering the building gate goes viral where she is seen crying and taking the help of a wall to stand properly. Also Read - #2020WorstYear Trends on Twitter As Netizens Ask 'What the Hell is Going On in This Year'?

Mumbai Police will also question Ankita Lokhande about Sushant Singh Rajput and when was the last time she had a word with him. The police also spoke to Sushant's rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and a close friend Mahesh Shetty, who the actor had called the night before committing suicide but the calls were unanswered.

Watch Ankita Lokhande’s video:

Ankita and Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star Prarthana Behere revealed that she spoke to Ankita after learning about Sushant’s death and she has been crying. She said in an interview with IWMBuzz, “I got a call from a news channel. The journalist told me Sushant has committed suicide and they want an interview. I was stunned at that moment and did not know how to react. It took me time to figure out what is happening. So, I called up Ankita and she was crying and I was completely clueless whom should I call now. Then I called Mahesh Shetty, he was also crying and he was going to see him. I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai… But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let’s go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral.”

When IndiaTV called up Ankita and informed her about the death news of Sushant, she simply said ‘what’ and put the phone down.