Mumbai: Actor Ankita Lokhande took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and shared a video of the same on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the Pavitra Rishta actor is super scared of needles and she can also be heard chanting God’s name (Bappa) repeatedly. Also Read - Entire Delhi Can Be Vaccinated In 3 Months If...: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ankita wrote, ”I got mine, get yours as soon as possible.” As Ankita was scared while getting the vaccine, even nurses couldn’t stop laughing. Several of Ankita’s friends and fans took to the comment section of Ankita’s post calling her ‘too cute’. Even actor Rashmi Desai dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. Fans are loving this video and it is now going viral on social media. One of her fans wrote, ‘Mujhe bhi dar lagta hai’. Also Read - Pressure Mounts on Modi Govt to Impose Nationwide Lockdown; Oppn Says Total Shutdown 'Inevitable'

With the second wave of COVID-19, the vaccination drive in India is now open for everyone above the age of 18. Several television celebrities have also taken the first dose of the vaccine including Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 fame Parth Samthaan, Radhika Madan, Ronit Roy, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Himanshi Khurana among others.

Earlier in March this year, Ankita Lokhande opened up on her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and how it affected her. She revealed that for the first few days, she could not come to the terms with Sushant’s death. Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship for six years before they call it quit.