Mumbai: Days after Ankita Lokhande announced that she is taking a break from social media, the actor is now back on Instagram. This has come just a day before Ankita’s former boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-Star Amit Sarin On Pavitra Rishta 2: Difficult To Imagine Show Without Him

Ankita Lokhande took to social media sharing a picture in which she is standing on a seaside, probably in deep thought or maybe enjoying the breeze. In the picture, Ankita can be seen wearing jeans with a white shirt. Sharing the picture, she wrote, ”Distance shouldn’t matter, Because, at the end of the day, We’re all under the same sky.” Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Prateik Babbar Says ‘SSR Was Unique, Wanted to Visit Antarctica After Chhichhore’

Earlier this month, Ankita took to social media announcing that she is taking a break from social media. “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later,” she had written. While the decision left her fans shocked, some of her fans were also left in a dilemma about this sudden break.

On June 1, Ankita had also posted a story on her social media account and wrote ‘June’ with a broken heart emoji. On June 2, Ankita Lokhande went live on Instagram to celebrate 12 years of her debut TV show Pavitra Rishta, during which she shared several interesting anecdotes including how Sushant Singh Rajput used to teach her acting. Back then, she got emotional and said, ‘Archana ka bas ek hi Manav tha.’

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise had left everyone in shock. Ankita had dated Sushant during their show Pavitra Rishta and many years after the show as well.