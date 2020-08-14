Sushant Singh Rajput death case latest news: Today is August 14 and it’s been two months to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The late actor’s co-star and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande remembers SSR and shares posts on her social media account. Sushant passed away on June 14. His body was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. Ankita shares two pictures and joins the campaign ‘Global Prayers for SSR’ while remembering the Dil Bechara actor. The first one shows the Pavitra Rishta actor with folded hands and a cropped face. She captioned it as, “Post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR at 10 am(IST) on 15th August. Let’s Pray together for the truth to shine forth and for God to guide us. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #GodIsWithUs”. Also Read - 'Aap Safar Me Humesha Rahenge Bhai'! Siddhant Chaturvedi Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput With a Video That Brought Dreams in His Eyes

In the second post, people are asked to pray for Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita remembers him as it’s been 2 months now and requests everyone to join in for a Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for SSR. She captioned it as, “It’s already 2months Sushant and I know u are happy wherever you are..😇 Everyone pls join tomorrow (15th aug) at 10am and pray for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #cbiforsushant #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #harharmahadev 🔥🔱”.

Ankita Lokhande, along with Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the actor’s death.

Ankita Lokhande dated Sushant Singh Rajput for six years before the two ended the relationship in 2016.