Ankita Lokhande Recalls Incident When She Was Asked To ‘Sleep With Producer’ To Get A Role In South Film

Bigg Boss 17 fame and model Ankita Lokhande recently revealed about the incident when she was told to sleep with the producer to get a role in a south film. She also revealed that she had to compromise to get the part. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and model Ankita Lokhande who previously grabbed the headlines on social media on making her entrance in the popular Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 17. Since then Ankita has been a known name in the film industry. Recently the actress revealed an incident when she was asked to sleep with the producer when she went to get her initial payment for her film. Read along.

Ankita Lokhande Reveals Incident When She Was Asked To Sleep With The Producer

Ankita Lokhande revealed, “It happened to me in Bombay for a south film. I got a call saying, ‘You have been selected’. I had given an audition. I said, ‘Ok, I’m coming’. I had to go and sign. I told my mom, ‘I’m going to sign the film. I’ll get the signing amount. However, I was in two minds, how did this happen so easily, I don’t have that good a destiny. When I went there, I was called alone inside the room while my co-ordinator was asked to wait outside. They said, ‘You have to compromise.’ I was just 19 at that time. Tabhi mera heroine banna hai walla phase chall raha tha (That’s when the ‘I want to be a heroine’ phase was going on) (sic).”

A new article by The Hindustan Times read that Ankita was a step ahead of the conversation. The diva further revealed, “What kind of a compromise? Do you want me to go to a party with your producers, financers?’ I played it very smart so that I don’t get to hear what they were supposed to say. He then said, ‘You have to sleep with the producer’. I just got up. I said, ‘I don’t think your producer needs a talent, they just need a girl to sleep with, and I am not that one.’ And I just walked off. He said, ‘I promise to take you in the film, I’ll try my best. I said, ‘You promise, you do whatever you want to do I don’t want to do your film now. I’m done’…I felt so low about myself that, ‘Koi mujhe aese kaese pooch sakta hai (How can someone ask me this)? That day I decided that I’m not going to do films, I didn’t want to do films. It’s dirty’ (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande’s Professional Front

For the unversed apart from Bigg Boss, Ankita Lokhande had earlier been a part of the film industry. Ankita debuted in the first film with her friend, Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released in 2019. She was later seen in the action-thriller film Bhaagi 3 starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. In 2024, Ankita Lokhande will soon be seen in a biopic film of V.D Savarkar opposite Randeep Hooda. The film is expected to be in March 2024.

