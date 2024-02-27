Home

Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Recalls Moment When Salman Khan Told Ankita ‘Bacha Kar Lo’ To Save Her Marriage

Ankita Lokhande Recalls Moment When Salman Khan Told Ankita ‘Bacha Kar Lo’ To Save Her Marriage

Bollywood diva and model Ankita Lokhande recently revealed a shocking instance when she had a personal conversation with Salman Khan, and he insister Ankit to bear a child to save their marriage. Read along.

Ankita Lokhande Recalls Moment When Salman Khan Told Ankita ‘Bacha Kar Lo’ To Save Her Marriage

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya’s vlog where she claimed meeting with Salman Khan after the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale. The audience was taken aback when Ankita claimed that Salman Khan insisted the couple to have a baby. For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain during their time in the popular Hindi reality show, Bigg Boss 17, the duo were frequently seen arguing with each other and shouting at the top of their voice. Read along.

Trending Now

Ankita Lokhande Recalls The Moment When Salman Khan Gave Life Advice, ‘Bacha Karlo…’

In Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya’s YouTube vlog, the Pavitra Rishta actress revealed, “Salman sir ne merko advice di thi jab main unse milne gayi thi, season khatam hone ke baad. He said, ‘Ek hi baat bol raha hun, bachcha kar lo.’ I was like, ‘Sir, kya bol rahe ho?’ (Salman sir advised me to meet him as soon as I finished the season. He said, ‘I’m saying only one thing, have a child.’ I was like, ‘Sir, what are you saying?’) (sic).”

You may like to read

Ankita Lokhande Finds Conversation with Salman Khan ‘Awkward’

When the Pavitra Rishta actress found the conversation between the two weird, Salman Khan then stated, “No, I am telling you. Just have a baby (sic).” Later when Ankita was addressing the vlog she added, “He meant that after a child, a couple grows stronger together (sic).” In the vlog, Ankita’s husband Vicky Jain also mentioned how kids are important and how they hold the marriage of the couple. Vicky expressed, “The marriages that stay intact for a long time are because of kids (sic).”

Ankita-Vicky Pleads Views For Their Personal Space

It is worth noting that in Bigg Boss 17, the couple were frequently seen having heated arguments and threatening to divorce each other once the show came to an end. Earlier in a conversation with News18 Showsha, Vicky Jain addressed many questions that were raised against him and his equation with Ankita Lokhande. He also urged the viewers to let them live the life they are willing to live. Ankita Lokhande expressed, “Once I came out, there was media, questions. There was a pressure. Nobody is putting that pressure on you but you feel pressured. People are judging your relationship. We know what kind of relationship we share. We know our bond very well. There (Bigg Boss 17 house) I said certain things, and he (Vicky Jain) said certain things. I don’t want people to judge us on that because I am not judging any relationship (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain looking for their future? Do you think having a child would resolve the tension between the couple?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.