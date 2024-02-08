Home

Ankita Lokhande Refuses Claims Made By Media For Using Sushant Singh Rajput’s Name To Gain Sympathy

Bigg Boss 17 second runner up Ankita Lokhande recently in an interview revealed that she rejected the claims made by the media that Ankita used SSR's name to gain sympathy.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande in a recent conversation with ETimes TV revealed how she felt about talking about his ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 17. The Pavitra Rishta actress had a roller coaster ride on Salman’s show. Ankita made the headlines frequently by talking about her experience with Sushant Singh Rajput. The diva was seen struggling quite a lot expressing her emotions related to her past relationship. However, during the interview, Ankita Lokhande rejected various claims made by the media house regarding her equation with SSR. Take a look at what the Bollywood diva had to share.

Ankita Lokhande Reveals Her Thoughts About Sushant Singh Rajput

In a conversation with ETimes TV Ankita Lokhande opened up about equations and rejected the claim that she used Sushant’s name to gain sympathy on the popular reality show. Ankita added, “Yes, I have read about it and I want to clarify that I do not require anyone’s fan following. I also do not need anyone’s permission to talk about someone. If someone has accomplished something truly great in their life, I will definitely discuss it (sic).”

The Pavitra Rishta actress further added, “In the Bigg Boss 17 house, I used to talk a lot about my father because I believed he was a significant part of my life. I also talked about Sushant because if a guy is sitting in front of me who wants to be like his inspiration Sushant, and I have information about Sushant, then why wouldn’t I speak or share that information? I would motivate that person. If someone has passed away and has done great things in their life, I have no problem discussing them. My husband has no problem with it, and I don’t need to justify myself to anyone (sic).”

‘It’s Important To Control Emotions’Says, Ankita Lokhande

In the interview, Ankita elaborated on her lessons from her time in the Bigg Boss 17 house. She mentioned that she has learned the importance of not being excessively emotional and expressive. “Through my experience, I’ve realised the need to avoid being overly emotional and expressive (sic).”

Ankita further stated, “It’s important to have control over one’s emotions and reactions. The Bigg Boss house has taught me valuable lessons, including the understanding that while it’s okay to be emotional, being excessively so is not beneficial. I’m actively learning from this experience (sic).”

What do you think about Ankita Lokhande’s view about Sushant Singh Rajput?

