Bollywood and TV actor Ankita Lokhande who was a former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, released an explosive video for Sushant Singh Rajput's fans requesting them to not abuse her. In the 14 minute video, Ankita can be heard saying again and again 'gaali mat dijiye'. The video starts with Ankita's live chat and after 7 minutes of the chat, she started saying: "Why do people blame me for what I haven't done. Why are people saying everything against me right now? Where were they when my life was changing after a breakup with SSR? If anyone has issues with me then please block me. You don't know my story and I am not here to tell my story to anyone. I don't want to drag Sushant Singh Rajput's name here. Nobody knows my story so stop blaming me. I have also gone through depression but I didn't say it to anyone. I really respect that my family, friends supported me."

Ankita Lokhande politely asked Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to stop blaming her. "Stop blaming me for anything as I was not there in the scene. I was not there in someone's life for a long time and I don't know what happened there. I had responsibilities that I completed from my end. So I really hope you guys understand. Stop abusing me for nothing", Ankita said.

Ankita further said, "Before saying anything, think what you say, write on my social media. I was the first one to stand with you all to fight this case and I did it. Please don't tell me what to do, what not do, whom should i talk to or not. You cannot tell me. Love is the most powerful thing in the world so if you are really a big fan of someone, then respect that. Don't abuse people who were related to that man. I belong from a middle-class family and we haven't seen anything like this before. You only give me love and abuse me later. Stop abusing me. I need peace of mind."

While ending the video, the Manikarika actor reacted to people’s comments on her dance reels she was posting for a month. “I love dancing, you can’t tell me ye kya laga rakha hai? I am a dancer and I know this for so long. Stop judging me if I make reels and videos on Instagram. Don’t abuse, it’s not right.”

Watch Ankita Lokhande’s full video here:

Earlier, Ankita had been making headlines surrounding the death case of her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She had supported his family, sisters to fight for him. Lokhande recently performed on the stage of Zee Cine Awards and gave a tribute to his late friend Sushant Singh Rajput.