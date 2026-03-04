Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on Holi 2026, says, “Today was all about…”

Television actress Ankita Lokhande wished her fans a Happy Holi and shared a colourful carousel of pictures celebrating the festival with her family and friends. She added the popular song Gulaabi, starring her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, as the background music for the post. Ankita wrote on social media, “Today was all about colours, love, and the people who make my life brighter. This is us – celebrating Holi, celebrating friendship, celebrating togetherness.”
The photos show Ankita enjoying the festival with her family and friends, with her husband Vicky Jain beside her. In one picture, Ankita is seen sitting inside a car wearing sunglasses and with gulal smeared on her cheeks and forehead. She was seen smiling as she showed her colour-filled palm to fans while clicking a selfie.
Another photo shows Ankita Lokhande with her partner, both with bright Holi colors on their faces. In a group picture, she poses with family and loved ones. One image captures her lovingly holding her nephew in her arms. For the carousel post, Ankita chose the hit song Gulaabi from Shudh Desi Romance, featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was once her boyfriend.