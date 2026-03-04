Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on Holi 2026, says, “Today was all about…”

Home

For Holi 2026 carousel post, Ankita Lokhande used the popular track Gulaabi from Shudh Desi Romance, starring her late ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Television actress Ankita Lokhande wished her fans a Happy Holi and shared a colourful carousel of pictures celebrating the festival with her family and friends. She added the popular song Gulaabi, starring her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, as the background music for the post. Ankita wrote on social media, “Today was all about colours, love, and the people who make my life brighter. This is us – celebrating Holi, celebrating friendship, celebrating togetherness.” The photos show Ankita enjoying the festival with her family and friends, with her husband Vicky Jain beside her. In one picture, Ankita is seen sitting inside a car wearing sunglasses and with gulal smeared on her cheeks and forehead. She was seen smiling as she showed her colour-filled palm to fans while clicking a selfie. Another photo shows Ankita Lokhande with her partner, both with bright Holi colors on their faces. In a group picture, she poses with family and loved ones. One image captures her lovingly holding her nephew in her arms. For the carousel post, Ankita chose the hit song Gulaabi from Shudh Desi Romance, featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was once her boyfriend.

Talking about Ankita and Sushant, the couple were once touted as one of television’s most loved on-screen couples.

They had won hearts with their character portrayal as Archana and Manav in the hit show Pavitra Rishta. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life relationship, and the duo dated for several years.

The couple were reportedly all set to tie the knot in December 2017, but in September the same year, they announced their breakup, leaving fans in a state of shock.

Ankita has often spoken about how the separation left her emotionally disturbed and how she withdrew into her shell for a long time.

Meanwhile Sushant went on to pursue a flourishing career in Bollywood.

Ankita later found love again in Vicky Jain, her now husband, who was reportedly a common friend of the former couple.

For the uninitiated, Sushant tragically died by suicide on June 14, 2020. His final film Dil Bechara was released posthumously and received immense love from audiences.

