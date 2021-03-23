Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande was recently interviewed where she revealed her life after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was her ex-boyfriend. Ankita shared how fans of her and Sushant have come together and targeted her for all that she is doing in her life, be it her relationship with Vicky Jain or her dance videos. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ankita Lokhande disclosed that she was the first choice of Shah Rukh Khan-Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. Ankita told the portal: “I gave up on Happy New Year, I remember Farah Khan maám offering me the film and Shah Rukh Khan sir was like I will try to give you the best debut. And I was like Bhagwan mera na ho yaar. Mere partner ka sirf acha ho, mera na ho films mein. I was trying to be strong support for Sushant and I did it but then I realized nai yaar , mein bhi toh kuch hoon. After my breakup, I understood my value. So, it’s very important to know your own worth.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Wins National Award: Sajid Nadiadwala Dedicates Award to Late Actor, Shraddha Kapoor Says 'Miss You SSR'

Ankita Lokhande was also approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Salman Khan’s Sultan. But the actor rejected all the films back then. She remembered “Sanjay sir called me up for Bajirao and said, “Kar le, warna bahot pachtaigi’ and I said, “Nai sir, mujhe shaadi karni hai”. Lokhande revealed that at that time, she didn’t know to balance personal and professional life. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Sushant Singh Rajput Breakup: Actor Says 'he Wanted to Move on' in a Startling Revelation



Ankita further talked about Sushant’s goals and how he moved on in his life. “I didn’t want to talk about my personal relationship publicly. People misunderstood me, today they come to me and say ‘you left Sushant’. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. I am not blaming anyone, Sushant made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career, he chose his career and moved on. But for two and a half years I was dealing with so many things,” she said. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death, Ankita Lokhande has been supporting his family. She even stood by them during the investigation and also helped the police in the interrogation process.

In 2019, Ankita Lokhande began her film career as Jhalkaribai in the historical periodic movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She then appeared in action thriller Baaghi 3, which was directed by Ahmed Khan.